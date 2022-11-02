Products
Home
→
Product
→
Clmn
Clmn
Just Columns & Tasks
Free
Clmn is a beautiful task board native app for macOS. It is thoughtfully simple and unbearably efficient; nothing fancy, just enough. Clmn is designed for professionals that work mostly on laptops.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Clmn
Emma
About this launch
Clmn
Just Columns & Tasks
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Clmn by
Clmn
was hunted by
Igor Spasić
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Igor Spasić
. Featured on November 2nd, 2022.
Clmn
is not rated yet. This is Clmn's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#116
