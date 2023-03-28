Products
Home
Product
Cliptonite - Clipboard Manager
Cliptonite - Clipboard Manager
A beautifully crafted & performant clipboard manager
The MacOS app that makes maintaining your clipboard history fun. Cliptonite lives inside the menubar and lets you quickly copy and paste items from your clipboard history.
Launched in
Mac
,
Developer Tools
,
Menu Bar Apps
by
Cliptonite - Clipboard Manager
Hundrx
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"I am open to any criticism and feature requests. You can also email me at dev@faisalbin.com"
The makers of Cliptonite - Clipboard Manager
About this launch
Cliptonite - Clipboard Manager
A beautifully crafted, and performant clipboard manager
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Cliptonite - Clipboard Manager by
Cliptonite - Clipboard Manager
was hunted by
Faisal Ahmed
in
Mac
,
Developer Tools
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Faisal Ahmed
. Featured on March 29th, 2023.
Cliptonite - Clipboard Manager
is not rated yet. This is Cliptonite - Clipboard Manager's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
