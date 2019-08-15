Discussion
Thayallan Srinathan
Hello World! Super excited to release my second product on Product Hunt. Over the past year since I moved from Linux to macOS I struggled to find a clipboard manager that is as free and simple as Parcellite, but I couldn't. So instead I just decided to build one. We build out a tool that allows users to copy multiple items and be able to use shortcuts to access the copied items! Planning on building a V2, let me know what you guys think would be valuable below!
