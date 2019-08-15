Log InSign up
ClippyApp

Copy and paste multiple items, with ease

Clippy is a tool that keeps the history of what you copy and lets you easily navigate, search and use previous clipboard contents. We know how easy copying and pasting should be, so lets keep it that way! Only on MacOS.....for now :)
Thayallan Srinathan
Hello World! Super excited to release my second product on Product Hunt. Over the past year since I moved from Linux to macOS I struggled to find a clipboard manager that is as free and simple as Parcellite, but I couldn't. So instead I just decided to build one. We build out a tool that allows users to copy multiple items and be able to use shortcuts to access the copied items! Planning on building a V2, let me know what you guys think would be valuable below!
