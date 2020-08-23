discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
S W
Maker
Hi everyone! Really excited to be here today! I built ClipMyNotes. I read and highlight PDF books. The real pain begin when I wanted to export my highlights. That's why I built this tool. ClipMyNotes export PDFs highlights with ease. No software installation required and with few clicks you can export your highlights. It makes easier to read books online. This is my first product. I hope you like it. I’m here all day to answer all your comments and question, and happy to chat!
Upvote (2)Share