  1. Home
  2.  → ClipMyNotes

ClipMyNotes

Export Highlights from PDF with ease.

Reading and highlighting PDF books and documents is very convenient. But real pain begins when .you want to export your PDF annotations.
That’s why I build ClipMyNotes which exports PDF highlights with ease and male easier to read PDF files online.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
S W
Maker
Hi everyone! Really excited to be here today! I built ClipMyNotes. I read and highlight PDF books. The real pain begin when I wanted to export my highlights. That's why I built this tool. ClipMyNotes export PDFs highlights with ease. No software installation required and with few clicks you can export your highlights. It makes easier to read books online. This is my first product. I hope you like it. I’m here all day to answer all your comments and question, and happy to chat!
Upvote (2)Share