Home
→
Product
→
ClipDrop Figma Plugin
Ranked #1 for today
ClipDrop Figma Plugin
Magically decompose images into multiple layers in Figma
Visit
Upvote 36
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Use the most advanced image processing tools from ClipDrop directly in Figma: Remove background, object, text, people or defects in 1 click. And automatically decompose images into multiple layers!
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo editing
by
ClipDrop Figma Plugin
Intercom for Startups
Eligible startups get Intercom features at a 95% discount
About this launch
ClipDrop Figma Plugin
Magically decompose images into multiple layers in Figma
0
reviews
36
followers
Follow for updates
ClipDrop Figma Plugin by
ClipDrop Figma Plugin
was hunted by
Cyril Diagne
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo editing
. Made by
Benjamin Aubin
,
Cyril Diagne
,
Igor Eschalier
,
Jonathan Blanchet
,
Serge Heitzler
,
Damien Henry
,
Onur Tasar
,
Hugo
and
Julien Genoud
. Featured on July 21st, 2022.
ClipDrop Figma Plugin
is not rated yet. This is ClipDrop Figma Plugin's first launch.
Upvotes
36
Comments
27
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#61
