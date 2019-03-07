ClipCoverage is a Google Slides add-on that helps PR Pros save time by automating media coverage reports creation. You just need to paste in all the coverage URLs into it, and it grabs all the screenshots and PR metrics to create a beautiful coverage reports.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Hamen WenHunter@hamenwen
This add-on saves hours or repetitive work every month for a PR pro. It also makes Google Slides more productive than PowerPoint. It demonstrates the potential of Google Slides add-on APIs.
Upvote (2)Share·
Christina TaokaMaker@christinataoka
@hamenwen Thank you for hunting ClipCoverage, Hamen! Google Slides APIs provides access to almost all aspects of a Slides presentation. The potential is unlimited.
Upvote (1)Share·
Alice@alicewen10
Looks promising. Gonna try it out. Never thought we can do this in Google Slides.
Upvote (1)Share·
Christina TaokaMaker@christinataoka
@alicewen10 There are only a few Google Slides add-ons out there. I believe more robust ones will come based on our experiences working with the APIs.
Upvote (1)Share·