Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Clipchamp
See Clipchamp’s 7 previous launches →
Home
Product
Clipchamp Mobile 2.0
Clipchamp Mobile 2.0
Create videos made for mobile in minutes (iOS)
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Clipchamp Mobile 2.0 is here! Create eye catching videos with high quality, beat synced templates. Edit on the go with text, effects, overlays, captions, text to speech, auto reframe and more. Then export and upload to social media in seconds.
Launched in
Productivity
Social media marketing
Video
by
Clipchamp
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Clipchamp
Fast forward your video editing
507
reviews
65
followers
Follow for updates
Clipchamp Mobile 2.0 by
Clipchamp
was hunted by
Stasia
in
Productivity
,
Social media marketing
,
Video
. Featured on August 19th, 2024.
Clipchamp
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 507 users. It first launched on September 2nd, 2015.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report