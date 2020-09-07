Clipboard History Extension
Extension to save text snippets to your Clipboard history
Saif Abusaleh
Maker
Software Engineer
I've used a clipboard manager for a lot of time but when I switched to Microsoft Edge it stopped working and always showed "Copied from Microsoft Edge" but this extension worked and that was a surprise for me, that's awesome thanks for making this @saif_abusaleh
