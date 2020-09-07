  1. Home
  2.  → Clipboard History Extension

Clipboard History Extension

Extension to save text snippets to your Clipboard history

#4 Product of the DayToday
Extension to save history of copied text in browser
it saves each item copied on the clipboard allowing access to any of those items at any time later.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Saif Abusaleh
Maker
🎈
Software Engineer
Let me know if you have any feedback
Upvote (1)
Share
Ahmed Mohamed Gamal
I've used a clipboard manager for a lot of time but when I switched to Microsoft Edge it stopped working and always showed "Copied from Microsoft Edge" but this extension worked and that was a surprise for me, that's awesome thanks for making this @saif_abusaleh
Upvote
Share