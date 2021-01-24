Clipboard Checker
Hello everyone 👋 My name is Marijn and I’m on of the makers of Clipboard Checker, a simple yet essential tool that keeps your clipboard safe in everyday use. Check the demo here: https://clipboardchecker.studiob... ⚡ A chrome extension that keeps your clipboard safe: - Automatically check if what you’re trying to copy is also what your actually copying. - Receive a notification if a websites adds text to your clipboard. 🔒 Do we collect any data from your clipboard? No. 💰 Is this tool free? Yes. Clipboard checker is a set it and forget it chrome extension that checks that what you’re copying is also what you actually selected. Did the website added some text you didn’t know about? The extension will notify you instantly. 🔥 Future additions: - Phishing link checker: check if the link you copied isn’t a known phishing link. - History: keep track of your your clipboard history. - Permission checker: check if a website is requesting permission to access your clipboard. We would love to hear your feedback! Check the demo here: https://clipboardchecker.studiob... Keep grinding 💪 Marijn
@marijnroukens Happy to be working with you on this! 🙌 I've been hit once by a javascript injection, saw it just in time. I'm glad we're making sure it will never happen again.