CLIP Playground

Machine learning and CV at Uizard.io
Hi everyone! 👋 A few weeks ago OpenAI (the creators of GPT-3) released this new amazing model called CLIP. CLIP is an AI model that understands the similarity between text and images, and just like GPT-3 there is no need to train it on your own data! This means that you can use it out of the box to solve a lot of computer vision problems. However, I couldn't find an easy way to test its capabilities, so I decided to create a simple web app myself. I wanted to give everyone (including myself) the opportunity to test what CLIP is capable of from the comfort of your browser. And I am impressed! You can use CLIP for a huge variety of problems. I give you some examples in the product on how to use it, but I am sure you will come up with other cool applications! Try it and let me know what you think!
