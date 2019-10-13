Log InSign up
ClimateAction

Auto mail a letter to a US Senator demanding climate action

ClimateAction gives you a new, easy way to advocate for action on climate change. Choose a Senator. Choose what to say. Personalize it. Click send. The app does the rest. It's just $2.47 per letter, or if you have a sponsor code, it's free!
