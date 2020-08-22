Log In
ClimaCell Weather App

The most accurate weather forecasting app

Have you ever cancelled a picnic due to “40% chance of rain” only to have sunny skies? Taken your dog for a walk and gotten stuck in unanticipated rain? Wished you’d left the house 10 minutes earlier to avoid suddenly stormy conditions?
How ClimaCell Uses Parallel Processing to Forecast Hyperlocal Weather by the MinuteYour phone is a means for you to tell others how bummed you are about the rain delay on your baseball game. It's also a means to tell whether, um, weather will cancel your make-up game tomorrow. ClimaCell, a Boston weather tech firm, analyzes the signal quality from your cell phone and other connected devices to produce hyperlocal weather forecasts.
ClimaCell weather app will tell you the best time to do activities outsideHow to make the most of your precious outside time? There's an app for that. The weather intelligence company ClimaCell, which was once mostly focused on industry clients, launched an app for consumers last August. On Tuesday, it added a pretty nifty feature to the ClimaCell Weather Assistant app called "Activities."
ClimaCell's weather app brings hyperlocal forecasts to IndiaThere's no shortage of hyperlocal weather forecast apps, but there hasn't been a decent service aimed at India. That's changing with the launch of ClimaCell's Weather Assistant app. The app debuted in global markets at the end of last year, and is now making its way to India.
ClimaCell sends precise weather alerts down to the minuteThe 'weather of things' may provide faster and more accurate forecasts ClimaCell released an app that turns phones, cell towers, and more into sensors With the technology, it says it can give minute-by-minute weather updates It's technology is also used by JetBlue, Delta, and the New England Patriots A new app gives users minute-by-minute updates for the weather happening right outside their doors by turning almost any device into a sensor.
Basim aman
Wow.. i've been using this from the start !
