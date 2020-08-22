ClimaCell Weather App

ClimaCell sends precise weather alerts down to the minuteThe 'weather of things' may provide faster and more accurate forecasts ClimaCell released an app that turns phones, cell towers, and more into sensors With the technology, it says it can give minute-by-minute weather updates It's technology is also used by JetBlue, Delta, and the New England Patriots A new app gives users minute-by-minute updates for the weather happening right outside their doors by turning almost any device into a sensor.