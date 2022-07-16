Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
clientdb
Ranked #2 for today
clientdb
Build lightning fast apps with instantaneous interactions
Visit
Upvote 89
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
clientDB is an open source in-memory database for enabling real-time web apps. Build fast, scalable apps that feel silky smooth for users.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
by
clientdb
About this launch
clientdb
Build lightning fast apps with instantaneous interactions
0
reviews
255
followers
Follow for updates
clientdb by
clientdb
was hunted by
Heiki Riesenkampf
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Heiki Riesenkampf
,
Roland Grenke
,
Adam Pietrasiak
and
Omar Duarte
. Featured on July 18th, 2022.
clientdb
is not rated yet. This is clientdb's first launch.
Upvotes
89
Comments
17
Daily rank
#2
Weekly rank
#2
Report