Sandeep Suresh
Maker
Hi all - My first launch on Product hunt! 🎉🎉🎉 Client. is a simple tool for requirement collection for freelancers and agencies. Getting the requirements right is the first step in any successful project. More often we spend a lot of time on to and fro emails, calls and "discussing" the project to get that initial idea. Our current setup includes:: Initial questionnaire + File upload + Call scheduling We'll be putting up NDAs later this week, so your clients can just get the NDA signed in less than a minute. This is a very early launch, please let me know your feedback! 😁I'll be around to answer any questions!
@sandeep_as1, interesting! What does include in the initial questionnaires and what other benefits can we expect for an agencies out of this?
