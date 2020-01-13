Log In
ClickSwipe

An app that swipes on Tinder every time you click your mouse

get it
When ClickSwipe is running, click anywhere, in any application: every time you click your mouse your Tinder automatically swipes right in the background
Daniel Greenberg
Daniel Greenberg
Maker
Pro
Like you, I’m a very busy person. Far too busy to swipe through photo after photo. That’s why, MSCHF just launched ClickSwipe, a new desktop app for Mac and PC that automatically swipes right on Tinder every time you click your mouse. Never again do you have to swipe mindlessly on Tinder at 2 am. Each time you click your mouse, ClickSwipe will swipe right on a potential match for you. Landed a headshot in Fortnite? That’s a swipe! Liked a meme on Twitter? That’s also a swipe! Downloaded an attachment in Slack? That’s a swipe too! Sobbed silently into a $400 body pillow? That’s not a swipe, but definitely a sign that you should download ClickSwipe and try meeting someone. I’m happy to field any non-pillow related questions about the project.
