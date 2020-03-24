  1. Home
  2.  → ClickStory

ClickStory

Every click has a story

Have you ever felt like you have too much information in front of you and don't know what it means? We are providing you a clean and simple interface with easy to understand analytics.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews2.5/5
Benjamin Arledge
Benjamin Arledge
Maker
@matteing Appreciate the feedback. We are expanding beyond what 66 analytics is doing. Some AI and data analysis additions are in our queue. We think there is more room for competition in this space.
UpvoteShare
James Ivings
James Ivings
@matteing @benjaminarledge I'm confused. This is the same website.
UpvoteShare