ClickStory
Every click has a story
Sales
Analytics
+ 1
Have you ever felt like you have too much information in front of you and don't know what it means? We are providing you a clean and simple interface with easy to understand analytics.
an hour ago
Discussion
2 Reviews
2.5/5
Sergio Mattei
So this with a 5x markup:
https://66analytics.com/demo/
an hour ago
Benjamin Arledge
Maker
@matteing
Appreciate the feedback. We are expanding beyond what 66 analytics is doing. Some AI and data analysis additions are in our queue. We think there is more room for competition in this space.
an hour ago
James Ivings
@matteing
@benjaminarledge
I'm confused. This is the same website.
30 minutes ago
