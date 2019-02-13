Log InSign up
Find the best babysitters near you

We know firsthand how hard it is to find help to take care of our children. To solve this problem we first develop a rigorous vetting process for the babysitters and then our App. Straightforward: Request; Receive Proposals (Profile+Rate); Choose; Pay and Review.

CLICKSITTER HAS LANDED!We are proud to announce another successful Startup Visa landing. Join us in welcoming Luciana Pereira and Taric Andrade, Co-founders of ClickSitter. Luciana and Taric come from a background of impressive careers at Unileve, PepsiCo and KPMG in Brazil.
ClickSitterLast night was our first Pitch competition in Vancouver and our CEO & Founder Taric was there. We got the 3rd Place. Thanks @thisisvolition and Hervana Coworking for having us. #clicksitter...
Anyone with a new mobile app, website, hardware or tech creation is itching to post their product on Product Hunt and see those upvotes rolling in. We at Launch Academy understand how important it is to not only ship new products but showcase them to peers to get feedback and support.
‎Inovação Made in 🇧🇷‎Saiba mais sobre a coleção Inovação Made in 🇧🇷 com 12min - Resumos de Livros, Appito, Apptite - Comida Artesanal e muito mais na App Store. Divirta-se com esses apps em seu iPhone, iPad e iPod touch.
Taric AndradeMaker@taricsa · CEO & Founder of ClickSitter
We just launch our App in Vancouver, BC. It all started with our personal need. Luciana and I needed help one day with our two daughters and we have not found someone qualified and reliable. Thus came the ClickSitter. Our goal is to bring the best experience for the kids, parents, and babysitters. As busy parents, we know how hard it is to balance our personal and professional life. Especially when you need help with your child. That’s why we’ve completely reinvented two processes: 1. We develop a rigorous vetting process for the babysitters. After all, who has the time to interview a bunch of babysitters to find one? We do it for you. 2. Our App is easy, intuitive to use. Remember is not all the others. The workflow is different, easier for you. The first step is the request. After that, you will receive the proposal of the Sitter who really wants to work with your family. You select the best fit for, and by the end, you will pay and review in the App.
Daveyon Mayne
Daveyon Mayne@mirmayne · Blogger at MayneWeb.com
Personally, it'll be extremely difficult to leave a stranger with either one of my kids with all these disgusting things going on. Ok, you could set up a hidden camera but that's not the point here. Vetting could be thorough but we still have doubts. I'll keep an eye to see how this app/business model uplifts. All the best.
