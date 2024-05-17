Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Clicks.so
Clicks.so
Beginner Friendly & Affordable SEO Data Tool
Visit
Upvote 53
First month 50% Off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A complete, high-quality SEO Data tool starting at $25/month that includes keyword research, site analytics, backlink analytics, and site audits.
Launched in
Analytics
Marketing
SEO
by
Clicks.so
Render
Ad
Build, deploy, and scale your apps with unparalleled ease.
About this launch
Clicks.so
Beginner Friendly & Affordable SEO Data Tool
0
reviews
52
followers
Follow for updates
Clicks.so by
Clicks.so
was hunted by
Jaume Ros
in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
SEO
. Made by
Arnau Ros
,
Guillem Ros Salvador
and
Jaume Ros
. Featured on May 19th, 2024.
Clicks.so
is not rated yet. This is Clicks.so 's first launch.
Upvotes
53
Comments
24
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report