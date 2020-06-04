ClickPigeon

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Reece Lyons
Maker
Hi guys, we built this using Bubble as a no-code tool to send contracts to HMRC and thought we'd release it publicly! It's great and uses an awesome print and delivery distribution company via API so your letter/contract/document gets delivered! We only support PayPal so it's really quick, easy and secure and we send it via a secure method to ensure the correct handling of your document. Similar services cost 3-4x the price so we thought we'd make it super cheap (basicall at cost overall). Look forward to hearing your thoughts!
UpvoteShare