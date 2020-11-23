discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Drew Koch
MakerFounder, DBK Labs
Hi PH! Drew here, founder of DBK Labs, with an exciting announcement - we are launching a YouTube app for macOS! Clicker for YouTube is a standalone macOS app designed with the goal of creating the best YouTube experience possible on a Mac. Here's a rundown of the top features: 🚀 Launch YouTube right from your Dock 🖼️ Picture-in-Picture w/ custom video controls 🛑 Built-in ad blocker ☝️ Like/Dislike and toggle Autoplay from the Touch Bar 💤 Sleep timer w/ auto-shut off 📟 Native push notifications ⚡ Quick access to subscriptions from the Menu Bar Native macOS design language 🖥️ Truly Full Screen Browsing 📤 Upload video from within the app 🌚 Auto-switch to Dark Mode 🔋 Written in Swift for great performance My favorite feature personally is the sleep timer, which allows you to set your computer to go to sleep after 30 minutes (or whatever duration you select). This lets me fall asleep to YouTube on autoplay without worrying about my battery dying in the middle of the night! To celebrate the launch, I am offering a special discount - for the next 24 hours, you can get the new app for only $3.99 with code LAUNCHPROMO20 at checkout ($4 off retail!). There is also a free 7-day trial of the app if you want to try it out first :) I hope you are staying safe during these difficult times, and if you have any questions, I’d be happy to answer them in the comments below. Best, Drew Koch, Founder, DBK Labs LLC P.S. Yes, it does work on Big Sur and yes, it can stream at up to 8K HDR!
Share