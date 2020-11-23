  1. Home
  2.  → Clicker for YouTube

Clicker for YouTube

A native YouTube app for macOS, written in Swift

Clicker for YouTube is a standalone macOS app designed with the goal of creating the best YouTube experience possible on a Mac. Features include PiP, menu bar support, push notifications, touch bar controls, a built-in ad blocker, and more. Written in Swift :)
Clicker for YouTube : une app Mac pour aller plus loinIl y a 6 jours à 17:10 (Màj il y a 6 jours à 17:45) Alban Martin 2 Le développeur Drew Koch vient de publier Clicker for YouTube, l'application de streaming compagnon ultime pour ceux qui regardent fréquemment YouTube sur leur Mac. Elle vient compléter son offre après Clicker for Netflix, Clicker for Prime et Clicker for Disney+.
Clicker for YouTube is here, the ultimate streaming companion for your MacDeveloper Drew Koch today released Clicker for YouTube, arguably the ultimate companion streaming app for those who watch YouTube frequently on their Mac. Say goodbye to switching between browser tabs as Clicker lets you launch YouTube straight from your Dock. Get your binge on with Picture-in-Picture support for all YouTube videos out of the box and.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Drew Koch
Maker
Founder, DBK Labs
Hi PH! Drew here, founder of DBK Labs, with an exciting announcement - we are launching a YouTube app for macOS! Clicker for YouTube is a standalone macOS app designed with the goal of creating the best YouTube experience possible on a Mac. Here's a rundown of the top features: 🚀 Launch YouTube right from your Dock 🖼️ Picture-in-Picture w/ custom video controls 🛑 Built-in ad blocker ☝️ Like/Dislike and toggle Autoplay from the Touch Bar 💤 Sleep timer w/ auto-shut off 📟 Native push notifications ⚡ Quick access to subscriptions from the Menu Bar  Native macOS design language 🖥️ Truly Full Screen Browsing 📤 Upload video from within the app 🌚 Auto-switch to Dark Mode 🔋 Written in Swift for great performance My favorite feature personally is the sleep timer, which allows you to set your computer to go to sleep after 30 minutes (or whatever duration you select). This lets me fall asleep to YouTube on autoplay without worrying about my battery dying in the middle of the night! To celebrate the launch, I am offering a special discount - for the next 24 hours, you can get the new app for only $3.99 with code LAUNCHPROMO20 at checkout ($4 off retail!). There is also a free 7-day trial of the app if you want to try it out first :) I hope you are staying safe during these difficult times, and if you have any questions, I’d be happy to answer them in the comments below. Best, Drew Koch, Founder, DBK Labs LLC P.S. Yes, it does work on Big Sur and yes, it can stream at up to 8K HDR!
Share