Clicker for Prime Video

Hi PH! 👋 Drew here, founder of DBK Labs, with an exciting announcement - we are launching a Prime Video app for Mac! It has a ton of features that I think really elevate watching Prime Video on the Mac, including: 🚀 Launch Prime Video right from your Dock 🖐 Control Prime Video from the Touch Bar 🖼️ Picture-in-Picture support 🕹️ Quick Resume from the Menu Bar 🆓 Show Only Free-to-Watch Prime Videos 🙈 Hide the Standard Amazon Nav Bar 🙅 Prevent Trailers from Auto-playing 📼 Auto-resume the last played video 🖥️ Truly full screen browsing 🎞️ Auto-skip Ads and Video Intros My favorite feature by far is the ability to remove shows you have to pay for from the browse experience. Knowing that any show I see is one I can stream for free instantly is so nice ⚡ To celebrate the launch of the new app, we are running a launch promo. Get the app for just $2.99 for a limited time by using the code launch20. Feel free to ask a question below and I'd be happy to answer any questions you may have. Enjoy! Drew Koch, Founder, DBK Labs LLC
