Hi PH! 👋 I first announced Clicker for Netflix here a little over a year ago. Crazy how time flies! Well, today I have an exciting announcement - Clicker for Netflix 2 is out! Over the last few months, we have completely re-written the app using Apple's Swift programming language, and we are moving away from using the Electron framework. As a result of this re-write, we have achieved major improvements to the performance and functionality of the app, and we're super excited for you to try it out. So, what's changed in v2? - App file size is now 92% smaller, going from 192.8MB to only 15.8MB! - App now uses significantly less memory and CPU, which means major improvements in battery performance as well as no overheating issues when playing videos any more - New preference to always watch a show's credits. - 1080P streaming works again - Adoption of Apple design patterns for buttons, icons, nav, etc... - Play/Pause using the media keyboard controls or on removing Airpods. - New app updater system with the option to automatically install updates. - Picture-in-Picture now sticks to the corners of your screen for faster and easier repositioning. - You now have the option to make the Picture-in-Picture window float above fullscreen apps. This will cause the app icon to hide when in Picture-in-Picture mode. This is in addition to the app’s baseline functionality: 🚀 Launch Netflix right from your Mac dock ⚡ Instantly resume your last played video 🖐 Control Netflix from the Touch bar 🕹️ Quickly resume playback from the Menu Bar 🖼️ Picture-in-Picture support 🎛️ and tons of custom preferences like disabling autoplaying trailers and auto-skipping intros You can get the new version for only $3.99 (normally $7.99) with code PH51220 today only! *Free update for existing users I’d be happy to answer any questions you may have in the comments below. Cheers, Drew, Founder, DBK Labs
