Drew Koch
Maker
👋 Hi PH! Drew here, founder of DBK Labs. Today, I'm super excited to announce the launch of our new desktop Hulu app for macOS, Clicker for Hulu! Features include: 🚀 Launch Hulu right from your dock 🖐 Control Hulu from the Touch Bar 🖼️ Picture-in-Picture support 🕹️ Quick Resume from the Menu Bar 🤦♀️ Skip the Hulu miniplayer when closing a video 🙅♂️ Prevent autoplay from starting a different show ⏸️ Pause playback by clicking on the video 🌚 Dark mode 📼 Auto-resume the last played video 🖥️ Truly full screen browsing The app retails for $5, but you can get 60% off using code launchpromo19 for a limited time. I hope you like it as much as I do :) Cheers, Drew
