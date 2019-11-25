Discussion
No reviews yet
Drew Koch
Maker
👋 Hi PH! Drew here, founder of DBK Labs. Today, I'm super excited to announce the launch of our new desktop Disney+ app for macOS, Clicker for Disney+ The best part? It's free! So go on and get your copy now, and make sure to tell your friends 📣 With Clicker for Disney+, you get the following: * Launch Disney+ right from your dock * Native Picture-in-Picture support * Auto-resume your last-played video * Truly full screen browsing - Drew, Founder, dbk labs llc
