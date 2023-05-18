Products
Click to Tweet
Click to Tweet
Highlight content from any website and Click icon to Tweet
Share highlighted text from any website directly to Twitter with just a click! A free and user-friendly Chrome extension that lets you share highlighted text from any website directly to Twitter with just a click!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Twitter
Social Network
+1 by
Click to Tweet
Sprig Replays & AI User Insights
Get real-time product learnings via Replays & GPT-powered AI
About this launch
Click to Tweet
Highlight content from any website and Click icon to Tweet
Click to Tweet
Click to Tweet
was hunted by
Kavil Rawat
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Twitter
,
Social Network
. Made by
Kavil Rawat
. Featured on May 19th, 2023.
Click to Tweet
is not rated yet. This is Click to Tweet's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
