Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Click Speed Test

Click Speed Test

Online CPS Test Checker

#5 Product of the DayToday
Featured Embed
ClickSpeedTest.com is a free tool to check your mouse clicking speed in different time periods. Check Kohi Click Test to see how fast you can click in 1, 5, 10, 60 and 100 seconds.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
John Vance
John Vance
Makers
John Vance
John Vance
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
John Vance
John VanceMaker@john_vance · I'm just a happy-go-lucky geek.
I was jitter clicking my mouse and thought to create a tool with the help of which people can see how fast they can click. I welcome to criticism and comments from the fellow hunters.
Upvote ·