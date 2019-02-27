Log InSign up
Click it for a ticket

Jira issues in a click from Slack

Our new Slack Action makes it simple to kick off the next step in your work, so nothing gets lost as you go about your day. Just click it for a ticket.

With the Jira Integration+ app for Slack, you can turn any message into an Jira issue with a click.

Mike DuffMakerPro@mikeduff · Co-Founder and CTO at Nextup.ai
Hi everyone - we are super excited to bring one click tickets to Slack via our new Slack action. We have had a bunch of user requests for this feature and hope you all like it. Let us know what you think!
