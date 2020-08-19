discussion
Anand Jain
Maker
Thank you @kevin for the hunt 🙏 Hello Product Hunters, Anand here. Really excited to share our new AI tool, the CleverTap Emotion Editor. 🚀 This is available for free, so do try it out. https://emotions.clevertap.com/ We all make decisions based on emotions 😁🥳🤩😱 😔🤗 This tool helps marketers scientifically analyze the emotions in marketing copy. This means you can instantly analyze which emotions are showing up in your marketing copy and adjust the words to change the emotion mix. For example, if you are looking to try out a tagline for a new product launch to build excitement in advance 🤩, type the copy into the emotion editor to see the emotion mix. Then, edit the copy to see which phrases add more anticipation. You can also get a PDF report if you want to analyze multiple messages in one go. This report is free and provides detailed insights, including: the impact of emotions on CTR (click-through rate), the best performing phrases by CTR, and which emotions drive the highest CTR for your customers. Let us know what you think! The CleverTap Emotion Editor and the custom report are available for free at: https://emotions.clevertap.com/. Those who are interested in learning about the science about how the emotions editor actually analyzes messages can read more about it here - https://clevertap.com/blog/how-e...
Thanks @Kevin for the hunt. It is said that "Content is King". But I don't think that content will reign as king unless it connects with your customers at an emotional level. Right now, there is no tool available to marketers that tells what emotions work best for their audience. Hence, we developed a solution that overcomes these challenges. Our CleverTap Emotion Editor is a tool that combines human psychology and data science, more specifically deep learning to arrive at the solution. We had also recently conducted a webinar () where we discussed how to make the most out of the tool. We are also conducting a live AMA session on this tool right now to answer any questions you may have regarding it’s usage or science behind the tool. Feel free to reach out in case of any questions. P.S.: We currently support English. We will be introducing support for many other languages shortly.
This looks good @helloanand and team Clevertap. Shared with the team at Springworks. Will try it out with marketing copy for Trivia for Slack right away.
@helloanand @abhash_kumar2 Thanks Abhash.
Excellent! This also helps me as a Designer for UX copy.
@swapnil_borkar1 Thanks for the feedback.
This is an awesome tool, can I also add emojis to the tool and see if there is a change in emotion?
@roopali_chug1 Currently we support only text. So emoji is ruled out.