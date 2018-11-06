Cleverstack
A collaboration tool for thinking & making better decisions.
Cleverstack is a tool that uses iterative thinking to make progress, and make better decisions. You create a prompt, add ideas, then vote on your ideas in order to rank and prioritize. Use it on your own or collaborate with friends.
Reviews
- Pros:
It's quick and easy to use. Helps get brain ideas out without thinking so hard.Cons:
You can't move stuff around like you may think to do in a tool like Trello, but that's kind of the point and this isn't Trello.
I've used Cleverstack throughout its testing and beta stages. It's been an incredibly helpful tool for when I just need to think and jot down my thoughts without as much concern about layout or order. Then it's a helpful place for me to re-prioritize what it is I'm actually thinking, and how I'll end up executing on that thinking.Mark Johnson has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
Not an overly bloated app that tries to do everything and actually helps you get ideas out of your head like it says it does.Cons:
It hasn't come out sooner
Makes the idea process fun by not looking so serious all the time. Also love the sticky voting - makes you feel like a human and not just a Borg all the time.Jason Vega has used this product for one year.