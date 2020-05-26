Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Innocent Akhidenor
Maker
I built CleverCookie primarily to solve a problem that I had. I noticed that my knowledge of personal finance was inadequate and as a result, I couldn't confidently make financial decisions like choosing the best credit card option available or deciding whether to invest in an ETF or a company stock. Because I don't have a background in finance, the educational materials I found online were either completed or required a lot of time commitment. So I decided to build a solution that works for me. CleverCookie Is a playful non-financial way of learning personal finance. It basically works like a game. Our bite-sized lessons are only 5 mins long and are presented in the easiest possible way. We are launching soon and are excited about the future.
