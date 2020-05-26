  1. Home
CleverCookie

Learn to become money smart. It's free. Forever.

CleverCookie is a mobile game that teaches you how to manage your money. Compete with friends, race against the clock, and level up. It's fun and addictive.
Our mission is to make financial freedom accessible to everyone.
Discussion
Innocent Akhidenor
Maker
I built CleverCookie primarily to solve a problem that I had. I noticed that my knowledge of personal finance was inadequate and as a result, I couldn't confidently make financial decisions like choosing the best credit card option available or deciding whether to invest in an ETF or a company stock. Because I don't have a background in finance, the educational materials I found online were either completed or required a lot of time commitment. So I decided to build a solution that works for me. CleverCookie Is a playful non-financial way of learning personal finance. It basically works like a game. Our bite-sized lessons are only 5 mins long and are presented in the easiest possible way. We are launching soon and are excited about the future.
