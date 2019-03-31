Log InSign up
Cleu 2.0

Start each morning focused and motivated

Alarm - An alarm clock that ensures a personalized wake-ups with a song or a coffee.
Announcements - Secure and private voice notes from personal network.
ZeroPeriod - Professional learning on your own time. Assessments for accountability.
uzairMaker@uzhussain · Shipping Better Mornings @ Cleu
Our team has been lucky enough to help launch and scale global brands in education, technology, food, and IoT. Cleu is the culmination of our learnings. Now available on iPhone, Android, and Web for Chromebook. Global Problem: student curriculum interests are evolving faster than teacher training and curriculum development. This leads to a frustrated and de-motivated student or teacher in the classroom. Our Mission: Help teachers and students digitally transform, to start every day focused and motivated Digital Transformation Steps: 1. Choose Interests 2. Learn Skills 3. Practice Skills “Cleu is a product that connects students to everyone and everything they need for success.” - Media Arts Teacher, Indian Prairie School District #204
Justin Finkelstein
Justin Finkelstein@justinfinkel
Interesting in checking this out. Specifically I am interested in seeing how customizable an experience we can create. I don’t want to follow a curriculum but I would be interested in a phone a friend option when I get stuck on something.
