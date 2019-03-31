Common-sense ideas for improving bike safety in Naperville come from Aurora middle school kids

It's possible the City of Naperville could incorporate a few of the ideas eighth-graders pitched to a city staffer this week for improving bicycle safety where trails and roadways meet. What made the students' presentations extraordinary is that the kids applied Design Thinking, a solution-based approach to solving problems, and it's a process professionals who make $100,000 or more a year at top global corporations use every day.