Raunaq Vaisoha
MakerCo-Founder at Elemential Labs
2020 has been a wild ride! Many people I know have started seeing a therapist for the first time in their lives. Many more either didn't find a good fit or simply couldn't afford the hourly rate. So, We built ClearMind with the intent of helping people get access to the techniques most CBT-certified therapists would use with their patients, in an approachable way over their smartphone. One simple change we made over other CBT apps is the ability to store and re-visit topics. It makes "sessions" which is the core exercise in the app feel more like a therapy journey rather than just journalling. We also introduced Doc, a therapist character, we intend to give him live features like Smiling and Waving to make it feel welcoming and human. Ultimately, the goal here is you shouldn't need to pay high fees or wait weeks to get access to great quality help, if you're going through a hard time. Doc is always there to help and he's only a tap away! Do try out the app on Android and share feedback. Excited to hear from the community! 🙂
