Maker
Joshua Tabakhoff
👋 Hey hunters! This is a product I started a year ago because I faced an issue, but then I focused on other projects. Fast forward a year later, I took this project back and decided to share it, because I still face the same issue. Here's everything: 🚨 Problem This is a bad habit I have and pretty sure you too: I find cool articles all over the Internet. As I am browsing now, I open them in a new browser tab and keep them until I find time to read. One day, then one week, then one month.. And still, I open more links and only close two or three that I read. I know the best way to have my focus is by email, at a specific time: when I'm on public transport. 💡 Solution I built ClearList, a simple website, doing this: you add your links either manually or by linking your Pocket account and you choose your preferred hour (and days) to receive them. Each day, or each -selected- day, you will receive the article by email at your favorite time, right in your inbox and in most cases, offline. It's like your own curated newsletter helping you to get rid of those 30+ tabs opened, your computer will thank you! ❤️ I can't wait to have your insights on what should be improved and I hope you will love it and this will help you as it helps me everyday!
Hey Joshua, love the concept. Totally can relate I have a very large number of tabs open on my phone, mostly articles that I want to read. 🙌🏼congrats on the launch.
Maker
@pradipcloud Hello Pradip, thanks for your comment! I hope this can help you :)
