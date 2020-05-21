Deals
ClearChat
ClearChat
Simple, free, screening for any video conference.
If you're hosting a public video chat then it can attract unwanted attention from troublemakers. ClearChat helps you screen your guests by chatting with them before you let them into your chat, meeting or event. It's free and open source.
8 minutes ago
How to keep your video chat safe and secure with ClearChat
If you're hosting a public video chat you might be wary of sharing the details and attracting undesirable attention. The recent surge of video conferencing has bought along new terms like ' Zoom Bombing ' where public events are ruined by vandals looking to cause mischief.
Joe Atkinson
Gordon needed to ensure safeguarding for a local poetry group that has gone online and couldn't find a good tool to use. So he sat down and wrote ClearChat.
