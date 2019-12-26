Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Clear Cache for Chrome
Clear Cache for Chrome
Helps clean your data from Chrome easily.
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
#4 Product of the Day
Today
Clear Cache for Google Chrome is a FREE extension to remove your browsing history, cache, cookies, downloads, forms, local storage, passwords, IndexedDB, app cache, web SQL data, data plugin, file systems, cache storage and service workers.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send