CleanShot X
Capture your Mac’s screen like a PRO ⚡️
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Luke Oslizlo
Maker
👋 Hey Product Hunt! Since launching the first CleanShot, the app gained thousands of users, who use CleanShot every day to capture their screen in a smarter way. For the past few months we've been working really hard to rewrite the app and make it even better. CleanShot X provides over 50 changes making it the ultimate screen capturing tool! New in this version: - 🌩 CleanShot Cloud - blazing fast screenshot sharing - 📃 Scrolling capture - captury any scrollable content - 🖌 New Annotate tools like: Crop, Pencil, Counter, Highlighther and Filled Rectangle - 📌 Pin your screenshots above all windows - ⏰ Self-timer screenshots - 🔥 Quick Access Overlay 3.0 - ✂️ Built-in video trimming - 📝 Renaming screenshots - 🎞 GIFs produced by CleanShot are now half the size - 🎥 New Recording UI and Single Window recording mode - 🤫 Mute notifications while recording - 🛠 Countless customization options - ...and a lot more! You can check out all the 50+ changes on the website. 🆙 As always users of the previous version are eligible for an upgrade discount. 🎁 We're also running a deal for the Product Hunt community. For the launch day only you can get CleanShot X 20% OFF! I would love to hear your feedback on this!
Upvote (2)Share
I've been using Cleanshot for a while now and Cleanshot X makes it better in every single way. From beautiful new features like the scrolling capture - which is unlike any other similar feature I've seen - to improving the overall feel of the app (love the new video configuration options). Cleanshot X is probably the last screenshotting/recording tool I'll ever need. If you don't have it already you should absolutely get it now!
Upvote (2)Share
@_pretzelhands Thanks a lot for the review! I'm really stoked to see people enjoying using CleanShot as much as we do!
This is a truly awesome utility for IT professionals who have the need to constantly take screenshots and share them. There is a copy feature, annotate feature and so many more which I absolutely love.
Niicee! Looks very useful. I can't wait when I try it :) Congratulations!