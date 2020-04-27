  1. Home
CleanShot X

Capture your Mac’s screen like a PRO ⚡️

CleanShot X is the ultimate screen capturing app for macOS. With its rich toolkit, it feels like 6 apps in one. You can use it to swiftly capture your screen without desktop icons, record and trim video, annotate, save screenshots to our cloud, and much more.
Luke Oslizlo
Luke Oslizlo
Maker
👋 Hey Product Hunt! Since launching the first CleanShot, the app gained thousands of users, who use CleanShot every day to capture their screen in a smarter way. For the past few months we've been working really hard to rewrite the app and make it even better. CleanShot X provides over 50 changes making it the ultimate screen capturing tool! New in this version: - 🌩 CleanShot Cloud - blazing fast screenshot sharing - 📃 Scrolling capture - captury any scrollable content - 🖌 New Annotate tools like: Crop, Pencil, Counter, Highlighther and Filled Rectangle - 📌 Pin your screenshots above all windows - ⏰ Self-timer screenshots - 🔥 Quick Access Overlay 3.0 - ✂️ Built-in video trimming - 📝 Renaming screenshots - 🎞 GIFs produced by CleanShot are now half the size - 🎥 New Recording UI and Single Window recording mode - 🤫 Mute notifications while recording - 🛠 Countless customization options - ...and a lot more! You can check out all the 50+ changes on the website. 🆙 As always users of the previous version are eligible for an upgrade discount. 🎁 We're also running a deal for the Product Hunt community. For the launch day only you can get CleanShot X 20% OFF! I would love to hear your feedback on this!
Richard Blechinger
Richard Blechinger
I've been using Cleanshot for a while now and Cleanshot X makes it better in every single way. From beautiful new features like the scrolling capture - which is unlike any other similar feature I've seen - to improving the overall feel of the app (love the new video configuration options). Cleanshot X is probably the last screenshotting/recording tool I'll ever need. If you don't have it already you should absolutely get it now!
Luke Oslizlo
Luke Oslizlo
Maker
@_pretzelhands Thanks a lot for the review! I'm really stoked to see people enjoying using CleanShot as much as we do!
Arjun Paliath
Arjun Paliath
This is a truly awesome utility for IT professionals who have the need to constantly take screenshots and share them. There is a copy feature, annotate feature and so many more which I absolutely love.
Luke Oslizlo
Luke Oslizlo
Maker
@torchaj Thanks a lot! I'm really glad you love using CleanShot. 😍
Yevhenii Peteliev
Yevhenii Peteliev
Niicee! Looks very useful. I can't wait when I try it :) Congratulations!
Luke Oslizlo
Luke Oslizlo
Maker
@peteliev give it a try and I'm sure you won't regret it! :) (we also have a money-back guarantee, but not many people need to use that 😛)
Aragvel
Aragvel
Love the UI. Great job!
