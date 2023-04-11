CleanPresenter puts the app you want to present in the spotlight. It shows up perfectly centred on a beautiful wallpaper without any distractions. No other apps, desktop clutter or notifications visible. It makes you and what you present stand out.
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out CleanPresenter — If you take it for a spin, we would love feedback on how your first use experience was. Is everything clear? Did you understand the product? Also curious; what made you download the app?"