CleanPresenter

Stunning live demos: present without any distractions

CleanPresenter puts the app you want to present in the spotlight. It shows up perfectly centred on a beautiful wallpaper without any distractions. No other apps, desktop clutter or notifications visible. It makes you and what you present stand out.
Launched in Mac, Productivity, Meetings
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out CleanPresenter — If you take it for a spin, we would love feedback on how your first use experience was. Is everything clear? Did you understand the product? Also curious; what made you download the app?"

The makers of CleanPresenter
About this launch
CleanPresenterStunning live demos: Present without any distractions.
CleanPresenter by
was hunted by
Mathijs Kadijk
in Mac, Productivity, Meetings. Made by
Mathijs Kadijk
and
Tom Lokhorst
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is CleanPresenter's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-