CleanHunt

The power of PH search without a sea of dead links.

Have you ever searched something on ProductHunt and faced difficult while exploring due to all the dead products? CleanHunt solves this by using the existing ProductHunt results and discards those products from the results which don't have a live landing page.
Akash Joshi
Hey there Makers ! Have you ever searched for a product on ProductHunt and faced the problem of having a ton of products which no longer have an active landing page ? I faced the same issue, and after finding no good solution, I set out to build my own. The initial version was built in under 2 hours with the help of @jamesivings and the Makerlog community. After a positive initial response, I decided to finish it up and with the help of the Ramadan Makers community by @fajarsiddiq , decided to launch it on ProductHunt so that others can also benefit from it. Hope you guys like it !!
Himanshu Mishra
Congrats on the launch!!!
