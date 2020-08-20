discussion
Akash Joshi
Maker
Hey there Makers ! Have you ever searched for a product on ProductHunt and faced the problem of having a ton of products which no longer have an active landing page ? I faced the same issue, and after finding no good solution, I set out to build my own. The initial version was built in under 2 hours with the help of @jamesivings and the Makerlog community. After a positive initial response, I decided to finish it up and with the help of the Ramadan Makers community by @fajarsiddiq , decided to launch it on ProductHunt so that others can also benefit from it. Hope you guys like it !!
Congrats on the launch!!!
