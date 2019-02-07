Sometimes you forget to delete your history after viewing NSFW sites.
We can fix that for you by clicking the remove button below. We will go through your history and compare it to over 16,000 NSFW sites and delete them from your history.
We won't EVER sell your data, in fact we don't even store anything, just delete it.
Robert James GabrielMaker@robertjgabriel · Software Engineer
What you people think? Would love to get peoples thoughts on this fun app 🤤
Luis Gonzalez@luis_gonzalez9 · Co-Founder at dBay
I like it! 🙂 My only question though is, what is the competitive edge of someone using "Clean my history" to using Chromes Incognito? Aside from that great job overall man
