Ranked #1 for today

Clean Mac Desktop

Automatically clean & backup your MacOS desktop in 1 click

Payment Required
A Mac shortcut that smartly cleans & backs up your Mac Desktop & Downloads in 1 click. Works with cloud storage like iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox, etc.
Launched in Mac, Productivity, Menu Bar Apps by
Clean Mac Desktop
Clean Mac Desktop
Automatically clean & backup your MacOS Desktop in 1 click
Clean Mac Desktop by
Clean Mac Desktop
was hunted by
Minh-Phuc Tran
in Mac, Productivity, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
Minh-Phuc Tran
. Featured on October 1st, 2022.
Clean Mac Desktop
is not rated yet. This is Clean Mac Desktop's first launch.
