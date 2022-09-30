Products
Ranked #1 for today
Clean Mac Desktop
Automatically clean & backup your MacOS desktop in 1 click
A Mac shortcut that smartly cleans & backs up your Mac Desktop & Downloads in 1 click. Works with cloud storage like iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox, etc.
Launched in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
by
Clean Mac Desktop
About this launch
Clean Mac Desktop
Automatically clean & backup your MacOS Desktop in 1 click
Clean Mac Desktop by
Clean Mac Desktop
was hunted by
Minh-Phuc Tran
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Minh-Phuc Tran
. Featured on October 1st, 2022.
Clean Mac Desktop
is not rated yet. This is Clean Mac Desktop's first launch.
Upvotes 45
45
Comments 21
21
Day rank #1
#1
Week rank
#118
