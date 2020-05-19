Discussion
Jesse Truax
Maker
Hi, I'm Jesse, Founder and CEO of Clean Energy Social, The clean energy industry has a problem. We're expected to grow exponentially in the coming years and decades, but we haven't done a great job of attracting talent from other industries to meet that growth, nor have we made it easy for current and aspiring clean energy professionals to find clean energy education and training resources to facilitate their career growth. This has created hiring challenges for companies in our industry. With Clean Energy Social, companies can create a free company page, where they can describe their clean energy impact, outline their mission, highlight the benefits and perks they offer, and showcase employee testimonials. When they post a job on Clean Energy Social, it's not simply a job description, but a story about why a potential candidate should work for their company. Current and aspiring clean energy professionals can create a free profile, showcasing their background and describing their interest in clean energy. In addition, they can: - Research company missions, cultures, and benefits - Apply for jobs - Discover degree programs, continuing education, and skills development opportunities. - Find nonprofit volunteer and Board opportunities - Network with other professionals interested in clean energy Ten years ago, I wanted nothing more than to join the clean energy industry. It almost didn't happen for me. There were no resources for clean energy job opportunities and I had no idea where to start. Unfortunately, I don't feel a lot has changed in that regard since then, and I've been left to wonder about how many great candidates our industry has lost as a result. With Clean Energy Social, we're going to make sure we change that. If you have any interest in joining the clean energy industry, we'd be happy to have you aboard. Let us know what you think.
