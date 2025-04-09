Launches
Clay
Clay
An all-in-one goal app, personalized by AI
Clay is an AI-powered transformation app that turns ANY goal into a custom plan, with tools, AI performance views, real-world data, gamified motivation, and proof-based progress tracking, it makes staying consistent feel automatic—even fun.
iOS
Tech
Apple
About this launch
Clay
An All-In-One Goal App, Personalized by AI
Clay by
Clay
was hunted by
Alpha Darling
in
iOS
Tech
Apple
. Made by
Alpha Darling
Featured on April 10th, 2025.
Clay
is not rated yet. This is Clay's first launch.