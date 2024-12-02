Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Clave

Clave

Simple, secure authentication

Free
✨ Key Features 🎨 Simple, intuitive design for hassle-free experience ✅ Add accounts easily via manual entry or QR code image import. 🔒 Protects access with PIN or Touch ID (macOS only) ⚡ Quick access from system tray 📂 Easily backup and restore
Launched in
GitHub
Security
 by
Clave
About this launch
ClaveSimple, secure authentication
0
reviews
15
followers
Clave by
Clave
was hunted by
Anshuman
in GitHub, Security. Made by
Anshuman
. Featured on December 3rd, 2024.
Clave
is not rated yet. This is Clave's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-