Clave
Simple, secure authentication
✨ Key Features 🎨 Simple, intuitive design for hassle-free experience ✅ Add accounts easily via manual entry or QR code image import. 🔒 Protects access with PIN or Touch ID (macOS only) ⚡ Quick access from system tray 📂 Easily backup and restore
Launched in
GitHub
Security
by
About this launch
Clave by
was hunted by
Anshuman
in
GitHub
Security
Anshuman
. Featured on December 3rd, 2024.
Upvotes
14
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
