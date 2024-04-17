Launches
Claude to Notion
Claude to Notion
One-click Save your Claude conversations to Notion
Free
"Claude to Notion" saves your chats, letting you easily reference, organize, and leverage insights. Customizable sync, searchable history - stop losing track of valuable discussions. Turn your Claude interactions into a centralized knowledge base.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Artificial Intelligence
Notion
by
Claude to Notion
About this launch
Claude to Notion
One-click Save your Claude conversations to Notion
Claude to Notion by
Claude to Notion
was hunted by
jack run
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Notion
. Made by
jack run
. Featured on April 18th, 2024.
Claude to Notion
is not rated yet. This is Claude to Notion's first launch.
