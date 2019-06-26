Log In
Classroomies v2.0

Listen to & Discuss The Best Talks with Peers in Real-Time.

Classroomies is perfect for those who listen to podcasts or talks while they’re working or commuting.
Karim
Karim
Maker
Thanks so much for the hunt @jasondainter! The goal of Classroomies is to reinvent education for the internet. V1.0 of Classroomies was a small prototype built around educational Youtube videos. However, the community took the product into a different direction, using it during work/while commuting/even during actual university classes because the in-person lecturer was too boring. With v2.0 we've completely rebuilt everything from scratch and shifted to audio-based education. By listening and learning together, I hope to bring a more social learning experience to the web, for all to enjoy.
Jason Dainter
Jason Dainter
Hunter
@Jibly, what did you learn from Classroomies V1.0 and what are your plans with this new release of Classroomies?
