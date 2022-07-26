Products
Home
→
Product
→
ClassQuiz
ClassQuiz
An open-source quiz-application, like Kahoot
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
ClassQuiz is an open-source quiz-application where you can create a quiz and play it with other people, just like Kahoot!, but without any trackers. It is even possible to self-host it!
Launched in
Open Source
,
Education
,
GitHub
by
ClassQuiz
About this launch
ClassQuiz
An open-source quiz-application, like Kahoot!
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
ClassQuiz by
ClassQuiz
was hunted by
Mawoka
in
Open Source
,
Education
,
GitHub
. Made by
Mawoka
. Featured on July 27th, 2022.
ClassQuiz
is not rated yet. This is ClassQuiz's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#25
Weekly rank
#91
Report