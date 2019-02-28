Classic Macintosh UI Kit

You will get 100+ Symbols packaged as a Sketch Library, which including 50+ elements from 10+ categories, 35+ vector icons (yes, the Happy Macintosh too) and 10+ vector cursors, and it's almost all editable!
Iftach DafniMaker@iftach
This project was archived for months and lately I've been working on this it and finally launched it! In the future, I'm planning to publish an improved version of this kit with more elements, more icons (including some fun ones), some ready-made screens and another features and improvements like pixelated round corners.
