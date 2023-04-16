Products
Classdoor
Online Community for Australian Teachers
Teachers shine when we support each other! We are the online community for Australian teachers who are shaping the next generation. We share best practice, discuss new ideas and celebrate successes.
Launched in
Education
,
Tech
,
Community
by
Classdoor
Classdoor by
Classdoor
was hunted by
Anthony Bochrinis
in
Education
,
Tech
,
Community
. Made by
Anthony Bochrinis
. Featured on April 17th, 2023.
Classdoor
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 5th, 2021.
