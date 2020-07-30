Discussion
Jesse Leimgruber
Hunter
The early exponential growth of Clash is obvious. The app soft-launched yesterday and has seen serious traction. Climbing into top 100 in Photo and Video, the app's viral momentum is already buzzing. Major influencers are jumping onto the platform and the community is vibrant with thousands of videos uploaded in the first hours after launch. The team is working hard on "drops", a first of its kind monetization feature built into the main feed that allows tipping directly from the main interface. I'm really excited to see where this goes.
The response from creators collectively is that Clash, even in our early phase, is what they’ve been looking for. Our moderation tools and content curation has been delivering a positive and inspiring home to create. We just launched yesterday, but already seeing a community rally around its creators. Besides monetization, what are some ways social apps can improve the experience of core users (the creators)?
Maker
We’ve spent the past 2+ years heads down in creator conversations trying to understand what is missing from the current ecosystem. We see a whitespace opportunity in novel forms of creator monetization, a new vibe, and putting consumer data protections at the forefront. In the wake of the global conversations, we’re looking to make the next generation of social video a reality. Also, we’re hiring and open to any and all feedback. Please let us know what ideas you have.
