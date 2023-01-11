Products
Clarity
Ranked #17 for today
Clarity
AI-powered news reader to help reduce media bias
Clarity is an AI powered news reader to help reduce media bias and pop your filter bubble. We use GPT to summarize how the right, left, and center have been reporting on a given topic and highlight any differences between the narratives.
Launched in
News
,
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Clarity
About this launch
Clarity
AI-powered news reader to help reduce media bias
Clarity by
Clarity
was hunted by
Jeremy Yamaguchi
in
News
,
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Jeremy Yamaguchi
and
Rohan Kshirsagar
. Featured on January 12th, 2023.
Clarity
is not rated yet. This is Clarity's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#167
