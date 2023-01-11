Products
Ranked #17 for today

Clarity

AI-powered news reader to help reduce media bias

Free
Clarity is an AI powered news reader to help reduce media bias and pop your filter bubble. We use GPT to summarize how the right, left, and center have been reporting on a given topic and highlight any differences between the narratives.
Launched in News, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence
Clarity
About this launch
0
reviews
10
followers
was hunted by
Jeremy Yamaguchi
in News, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Jeremy Yamaguchi
and
Rohan Kshirsagar
. Featured on January 12th, 2023.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#167